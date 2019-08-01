Delhi

Speeding car killsyouth in north Delhi

In another case of drunk driving, a 22-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him on a flyover in north Delhi’s Wazirabad, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rishabh, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. Rishabh and his friend Krishna Kant (22), were preparing for competitive exams and were staying at Wazirabad.

On Monday evening, they both were sitting on a divider on Jagatpur flyover after having dinner. A speeding car came and hit Rishabh, the police said. Rishabh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, an officer said.

The two car occupants were drunk at the time of the incident. They have been arrested.

