ADVERTISEMENT

Speeding car kills woman, injures man in Uttam Nagar

Published - November 18, 2024 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

A 64-year-old woman died and a man was gravely injured after a speeding car rammed them near west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Sunday morning, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle involved in the accident has been identified, an officer said, and a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered against the driver.

The police received a PCR call regarding the accident near Uttam Nagar terminal around 6 a.m. on Sunday, the officer said. When a team reached the spot, they found that the woman, identified as Kamlesh, had been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, while the man had been taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, he said. While Kamlesh died during treatment, the man is currently in critical condition, he added.

According to an eyewitness, the victims were crossing the road near Uttam Nagar Terminal when a vehicle, coming from the Janakpuri side and reportedly being driven rashly, hit them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, the eyewitness said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US