Speeding car kills woman, injures man in Uttam Nagar

A 64-year-old woman died and a man was gravely injured after a speeding car rammed them near west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Sunday morning, the police said.

The vehicle involved in the accident has been identified, an officer said, and a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered against the driver.

The police received a PCR call regarding the accident near Uttam Nagar terminal around 6 a.m. on Sunday, the officer said. When a team reached the spot, they found that the woman, identified as Kamlesh, had been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, while the man had been taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, he said. While Kamlesh died during treatment, the man is currently in critical condition, he added.

According to an eyewitness, the victims were crossing the road near Uttam Nagar Terminal when a vehicle, coming from the Janakpuri side and reportedly being driven rashly, hit them.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, the eyewitness said.

