 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speeding car kills woman, injures man in Uttam Nagar

Published - November 18, 2024 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

A 64-year-old woman died and a man was gravely injured after a speeding car rammed them near west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Sunday morning, the police said.

The vehicle involved in the accident has been identified, an officer said, and a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered against the driver.

The police received a PCR call regarding the accident near Uttam Nagar terminal around 6 a.m. on Sunday, the officer said. When a team reached the spot, they found that the woman, identified as Kamlesh, had been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, while the man had been taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, he said. While Kamlesh died during treatment, the man is currently in critical condition, he added.

According to an eyewitness, the victims were crossing the road near Uttam Nagar Terminal when a vehicle, coming from the Janakpuri side and reportedly being driven rashly, hit them.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, the eyewitness said.

Published - November 18, 2024 01:20 am IST

Related Topics

road accident / death / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.