Speeding car hits two; woman killed while her mother-in-law injured

A 23-year-old woman died and her mother-in-law sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding car while they were waiting to board an autorickshaw, in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Monday. The victims were dragged for around 100 metres on the car’s bonnet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Jitender, the accused, has been arrested and his medical examination revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Payal and her mother-in-law as Urmila.

The police received a call at 12.58 p.m. regarding an accident involving two women near Kali Ghat in Wazirabad. The accident occurred when Rohit Chautala was waiting to board an autorickshaw with his mother and wife, the police added.

“At 11.45 a.m., a Swift car approached them at a very high speed and the driver was not able to control the vehicle,” the DCP said, adding that it ended up hitting the two women.

The police have seized his car and a case under IPC sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been lodged against the accused.