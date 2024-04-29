Speeding car hits cab; three sustain serious injuries

April 29, 2024 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST

Three people, including a cab driver, sustained serious injuries after a speeding car hit their vehicle, the police said on Sunday.

The driver of the speeding car has not been apprehended yet.

According to the police, the incident took place early in the morning, when the errant car hit the cab and two other vehicles before coming to a halt near south-west Delhi’s Dhaula Kaun.

DCP (south-west) Rohit Meena said, “A PCR call was received around 4.55 a.m. regarding an accident, in which three vehicles were involved. It also reported that three individuals were injured. A team, which was sent to the spot, found out that the injured had been shifted to some unknown hospitals.”

Later, at 8.32 a.m., the police received information from AIIMS hospital that the cab driver, identified as Harjeet Singh, and two other people, who were travelling in the same cab, were undergoing treatment there, DCP Meena said.

“We have identified the owner of the speeding car, who had fled the scene after the accident. Teams have been sent to nab the accused,” he said.

The DCP said investigations are underway and the police are trying to find out if more people were injured in the accident.