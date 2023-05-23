HamberMenu
Speeding car hits bike in Burari; kills woman & son, injures her grandson

The police said the deceased, Shashi and her son Manoj, succumbed to their injuries while her grandson is in hospital; CCTV footage of the spot of the accident is being analysed to identify the accused

May 23, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her son died while her eight-year-old grandson was injured after the motorcycle they were on was allegedly struck by a speeding car in north Delhi’s Burari on Monday.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Shashi, 60, and Manoj, 24.

According to an officer, the accident occurred around 11.30 a.m. when Manoj was driving from Burari roundabout towards Mukundpur, with Shashi riding pillion along with the child on her lap.

“They were taken to hospital where Shashi and Manoj succumbed to their injuries. The child is still recovering,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted, he added.

The victims belong to Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and were going to visit some relatives in Palam, the officer said.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 304A, 279 and 337, with CCTV footage from the spot of the accident being analysed to identify the accused.

