Speeding car hits 3 children; driver held

December 19, 2022 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

Three children were injured after being hit by a car which drove over a footpath where they were standing on Sunday morning at North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh, the police said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the children, aged four, six and ten, have been admitted to a hospital with injuries on their heads and legs, adding “They are out of danger and are recovering.”

He said the accident occurred around 9 a.m. when the accused, Gajender, 30, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and drove it on to a footpath near Lilawati School, hitting the three children.

“The accused, who was not inebriated at the time, did not have a driving license and was accompanied by his friend Karan who was teaching him how to drive,” an officer said.

Gajender has been arrested and the car, which belonged to someone else, has been taken into custody. A case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged.

The officer added that Gajender, a resident of Pratap Nagar, works as a private loan recovery agent. The victims, whose parents work as labourers, are residents of a JJ cluster and are students in MCD primary school in Gulabi Bagh.