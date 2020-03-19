Speed up DNA test of body recovered during riots: HC

New Delhi

19 March 2020 01:37 IST

Petitioner has been waiting for the results for 14 days

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the government to expedite the process of DNA test of a charred body recovered from the side of Khajuri Pushta Road following the Delhi riots, to ascertain the identity.

Justice Navin Chawla ordered the government to complete the test within 15 days and to communicate the result with the petitioner, whose 20-year-old son went missing on February 25 during the riots.

Sajid Ali, in his petition, claimed that his son, Mohsin Ali, had left their shop in Noida’s Sector 5, on February 25 towards Green Gardens on Khajuri Pushta Road, around 5 p.m. in the evening and has not returned since then.

“Khajuri Pushta Road is en-route Green Gardens. However, upon receiving news of continued violence in that area, Mohsin’s family started calling him to enquire about his safety and well-being, but could not reach him,” the plea said.

The family members went to the Sector 20 police station for filing a missing complaint the next morning. They were returned and asked to file the complaint at Khajuri Khas Police Station since the area fell within its jurisdiction.

When the uncle and brother of Mohsin went to West Karawal Nagar looking for Mohsin, they were informed by the police personnel and security forces manning the area that a car of their description has been burnt on Khajuri Pushta Road. The brother and uncle reached the spot and identified the car. However, Mohsin or his body was not found, the plea said.

Later, they were informed by the police that a burnt body was found next to the car.

Refused to give body

The police informed the family members that since the body is in a charred condition and no conclusive identification is possible without a DNA test, the body could be handed over only after confirming its identity through a DNA profiling and identification test.

The petition stated that it has been almost 22 days since Mohsin went missing. And, it has been more than 14 days since the DNA samples were sent for examination and results.

The delay caused by the respondent no. 2 [forensic laboratory] is contributing to agony and duress of the family, the plea said.