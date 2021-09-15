‘Specify time to fill up PMLA tribunal’s posts’

New Delhi

15 September 2021 00:50 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to specify the timeline within which it proposes to fill up the posts of chairperson and members of the Appellate Tribunal of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (ATPMLA) in the Capital and make it functional.

Justice Rekha Palli, after perusing a status report filed by the Centre, said it is unfortunate that no time frame has been indicated for making the tribunal functional at the earliest.

“In the interest of justice, respondents [Centre] are granted two weeks’ time to file the status report clearly stating the time frame within which it proposes to make the tribunal functional,” the court said.

