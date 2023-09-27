ADVERTISEMENT

Specific winter action plan for each pollution hotspot: Rai

September 27, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

Some of the hotspots are Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Mundka

PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on September 29 launch an action plan to check air pollution in the city during winter, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The action plan launched last year dealt with several issues, including stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, and industrial pollution.

“We are preparing an action plan to curb winter pollution in Delhi on the basis of reports given by the departments concerned. Instructions have been issued to all construction agencies to strictly adhere to the rules related to dust pollution,” Mr. Rai said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the government had identified several pollution hotspots and that specific winter action plans will be prepared for each hotspot. Some of the hotspots are Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Mundka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US