Specific winter action plan for each pollution hotspot: Rai

Some of the hotspots are Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Mundka

September 27, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on September 29 launch an action plan to check air pollution in the city during winter, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The action plan launched last year dealt with several issues, including stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, and industrial pollution.

“We are preparing an action plan to curb winter pollution in Delhi on the basis of reports given by the departments concerned. Instructions have been issued to all construction agencies to strictly adhere to the rules related to dust pollution,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister said the government had identified several pollution hotspots and that specific winter action plans will be prepared for each hotspot. Some of the hotspots are Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Mundka.

