‘Special stall at Delhi trade fair to increase voter awareness’

New Delhi

26 November 2021 00:33 IST

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Thursday announced the launching of a special stall at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) to assist voters as a part of the ongoing special summary revision (SSR) with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date.

“Since the event attracts a large number of young people, this decision was made to assist young people -- who have already turned 18 or will turn 18 by January 1, 2022 — but are not on the voters list, as well as other left out voters,” said Mr. Singh.

Monica Priyadarshini, New Delhi District Election Officer, said that a special team had been stationed at the IITF’s Delhi Pavilion booth to educate visitors about the voter helpline app. The initiative was undertaken by New Delhi District Election Office.

Mr. Singh emphasised that the special voter camps that will be held on November 27 and 28 across all polling stations in the city to facilitate enrolment of voters, as part of the (SSR) exercise.

According to Delhi’s latest electoral roll, released on November 1, the total count of electors stood at 1,47,95,549, while the count for the previous year’s roll was 1,48,98,069. Claims and objections regarding the electoral roll can be made till November 30.