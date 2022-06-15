Special session for civil services aspirants

They can learn about study plan

The Hindu's Future India Club (FIC) in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle will conduct a seminar on career opportunities through the civil services examination held by the UPSC.

The seminar, open to all the civil service aspirants, will be held at 11 a.m. on June 16 in Old Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh.

The programme scheduled in the Capital is part of a series of seminars that will also be held in Vijayawada, Tirupathi and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

The aspirants will get a chance to learn various study techniques to crack prelims and mains, choose the correct optional subjects and prepare for interviews.

During the seminar, the civil service aspirants will be addressed online by noted former bureaucrats.

Dr. Lakshmaiah will address the aspirants and clarify their doubts in an interactive session. He will also explain how anthropology as an optional subject could assist the aspirants in attaining more marks.

Those interested in attending the seminar can get in touch with Ms. Anuradha at 8708134727.