Special police booths to come up in dark spots to prevent crimes against women in Capital, says Asthana

‘Each police station will have three inspectors to probe such cases’

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said that in a bid to step up women’s security in the Capital, the force will set up special booths at dark spots and vulnerable areas in consultation with beat officers, traffic police and people. He also said that for the first time, each police station will have three inspectors exclusively to investigate crimes against women.

Addressing a press conference at the Indian Women’s Press Corps office, Mr. Asthana said expeditious attention will be given if a woman or a child is in distress. “We have a crime against women cell in every police station and there is also the special unit for women and children that is working throughout the day.”

The Commissioner said that the police have analysed the total rape cases recorded in Delhi this year and found out that “a friend or a family member was involved in 46% cases, neighbours were involved in 11% cases, relatives were involved in 14% cases, and other known persons, including live-in partners, were involved in 28% cases”.

The police, he said, have identified the dark spots where there is no mobile network and the areas that are vulnerable, and integrated facilitation booths will come up there. “It is an issue as sometimes there is no last-mile connectivity in some areas.”

About no separate Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section to deal with the offence of snatching, Mr. Asthana said that in some States, Section 379 of the IPC, which relates to punishment for theft, has been amended. “I hope in future there is an amendment to the law which applies to Delhi too.”

The Commissioner said one cybercrime police station in each district will start operating on December 1. “Nearly 7,000 policemen have been trained in the last three months to monitor such cases. In future, registration of cybercrime cases will increase.”

The farmers’ protests at the Delhi borders, he said, have been and will be allowed to continue in a democratic manner as long as law and order is maintained.

Mr. Asthana, while denying any bias among Delhi Police officers towards a particular case, said, “We are professional police officers. Deficiencies in cases are pointed out by courts, and they are looked into accordingly.”