Special housing scheme for SC/ST in the works

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch a special housing scheme for reserved categories where approximately 500 flats will be on offer.

“The Special Online Housing Scheme-2019 for SC/ST category should be floated within a month. The reconciliation process is currently on and once the vacant flats are identified, the scheme will be launched,” said a senior DDA official.

Interested stakeholders have to apply online for the scheme and the DDA will conduct a draw of lots to allot the flats.

“Reservation ratio will be 2:1 for SC and ST category applicants. Offered flats will be of High Income Group, Middle Income Group, Low Income Group and Janta or EWS category. In the existing provision for allotment of flats to reserved categories, if requisite number of applications is not received, all the remaining flats are offered to persons of the general category. However, the authority has decided to launch the special scheme this year,” the official said.

Meanwhile, one-bedroom flats will also be offered to non-commissioned officers, war widows and persons who were injured while on the field.

Over 1,000 flats

“The allotment of flats under this category will be from the older scheme, which is already under offer. Nearly 1,000 flats across Narela and Rohini will be on offer. Interested stakeholders can apply online and allotment is on a first come, first serve basis,” said the official.

“The flats will be offered at a price of ₹7 lakh although the cost is around ₹15 lakh. This will be a one-time concession and will not be treated as a precedent in future,” the urban body stated.

The allottees will not be entitled to sell or transfer ownership of the flat for a period of 10 years, the official added.