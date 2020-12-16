Special House Session on fund misuse in civic bodies

New Delhi

16 December 2020 00:18 IST

A one-day Special Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been convened regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds in the BJP-run Municipal Corporation of Delhi, even as the sit-in protest of the Mayors of the three civic bodies continues outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that a session related to the alleged misappropriation of ₹2400 crore in the corporations would be convened on Thursday as the protest by the Mayors entered the ninth consecutive day.

The Mayors allege that the Delhi govt., in its quest to make the civic bodies powerless, has been sitting on funds amounting to ₹13,000 crore due to them. On its part, the government, alleging rampant corruption and mismanagement of funds among other issues rife within the three civic bodies, claims it has not only disbursed the funds it is required to in the past but also provided the civic bodies monetary payments in advance for the current financial year.

