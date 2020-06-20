Special court hearing graft cases becomes defunct

The special court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar at district court here for the trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, ceased to exist on Saturday.

Set up in January last year, in pursuant of Punjab and Haryana High Court order, the court had passed several landmark orders directing registration of first information reports against many senior government officials, including a Sub-Divisional Magistrate, in different corruption cases.

Medanta Hospital case

Mr. Kumar, had earlier this month, ordered registration of a case against eminent cardiologist Naresh Trehan and 15 others, including companies and unnamed Haryana government officials, on charges of money laundering, corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and criminal breach of trust, among other charges, in connection with the allotment of land for Medanta Hospital.

The June 20 order of Sessions Judge, Gurugram, M.M. Dhonchak said: “The order dated January 14, 2019, passed by this office, conveyed vide endorsement No. 494 dated January 14, 2019, whereby the court of Shri Ashwani Kumar, learned Additional Sessions Judge, Gurugram, was made exclusive court of trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, comes to an end”.

Sources in the judiciary termed the order “routine” saying the cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act could now be marked to any additional sessions judge. The source claimed the High Court order pertaining to setting up of special courts for corruption was “old” and “withdrawn”.

Special judges

Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate Pardeep Rapria, also former law officer in the NIA and CIA, said that as per Section 3(1) of the Prevention of the Corruption Act, the Central and the State government, by notification in official gazette, could appoint special judges under the Act.

RTI activist Ramesh Kumar expressed disappointment over the development saying it would weaken the fight against corruption in the district.