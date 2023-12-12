HamberMenu
Special Cell traps east Delhi gangster who planned bid on rival’s life

Ankit, 26, was arrested near the Dwarka Court Complex, where he was planning to kill Madhesh

December 12, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Cell arrested a 26-year-old gangster by trapping him near the Dwarka Court Complex, where he was planning to kill a rival, the police said on Monday.

According to a senior officer, the accused Ankit was caught on December 8 following a tip-off that he was planning to kill Madhesh inside the court premises to ensure his gang’s dominance in a locality of east Delhi’s Shakarpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said Ankit had secured admission to the BA (Hons.) Sanskrit programme in a Delhi University college in 2017. A year later, he was on the police’s radar after he and his fellow gang members allegedly killed Rakesh, an associate of Madhesh.

“As retaliation for Madhesh killing his associate Lucky, Ankit roped in Sagar and others to murder Rakesh,” the DCP added.

Ankit had been arrested in 2020 for allegedly trying to murder Madhesh but came out on bail in July 2021. He was also arrested later for carrying illegal firearms but secured his release soon after.

The senior officer said Ankit and his gang hatched a plot to kill Madhesh after learning that he was scheduled to come to the Dwarka Court Complex on December 8.

Delhi Police Special Cell were tipped off about the murder bid and set up a trap near the court. Around noon on December 8, Ankit was spotted in a car on a road adjacent to the court and a Special Cell team swooped down on him, the officer added.

