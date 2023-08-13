ADVERTISEMENT

Special Cell nabs M.P.-based arms supplier, seizes 21 pistols

August 13, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The accused, Lal Singh Chadhar, was arrested near Gandhi Museum on Ring Road: Special CP

The Hindu Bureau

With Delhi Police stepping up security in the city ahead of Independence Day, the Special Cell has arrested a Madhya Pradesh-based inter-State arms supplier, officials said on Saturday.

According to an officer, 21 pistols of .32 bore meant for criminals in Delhi-NCR were seized from the accused Lal Singh Chadhar, 32.

After a tip-off was received on August 4 that Chadhar would deliver a consignment of arms to a contact near Gandhi Museum on Ring Road, a trap was laid and he was arrested with the guns, said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal.

A resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, Chadhar started supplying arms around five years ago after he got acquainted with Rajesh Pyasi, who ran a syndicate selling illegal pistols, the Special CP said. The accused used to sell arms in Delhi-NCR after procuring them from M.P.’s Burhanpur, he added.

“To get the recently recovered consignment of pistols, he mortgaged his wife’s jewellery ornaments and borrowed money from his friend. It was a huge cache of pistols and he would have got a handsome profit from selling them. He had bought each pistol for ₹7,000 and would have sold them at ₹25,000-30,000 each,” said Mr. Dhaliwal. A probe is underway to trace Chadhar’s links with the syndicate, he added.

