HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special Cell nabs M.P.-based arms supplier, seizes 21 pistols

The accused, Lal Singh Chadhar, was arrested near Gandhi Museum on Ring Road: Special CP

August 13, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

With Delhi Police stepping up security in the city ahead of Independence Day, the Special Cell has arrested a Madhya Pradesh-based inter-State arms supplier, officials said on Saturday.

According to an officer, 21 pistols of .32 bore meant for criminals in Delhi-NCR were seized from the accused Lal Singh Chadhar, 32.

After a tip-off was received on August 4 that Chadhar would deliver a consignment of arms to a contact near Gandhi Museum on Ring Road, a trap was laid and he was arrested with the guns, said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal.

A resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, Chadhar started supplying arms around five years ago after he got acquainted with Rajesh Pyasi, who ran a syndicate selling illegal pistols, the Special CP said. The accused used to sell arms in Delhi-NCR after procuring them from M.P.’s Burhanpur, he added.

“To get the recently recovered consignment of pistols, he mortgaged his wife’s jewellery ornaments and borrowed money from his friend. It was a huge cache of pistols and he would have got a handsome profit from selling them. He had bought each pistol for ₹7,000 and would have sold them at ₹25,000-30,000 each,” said Mr. Dhaliwal. A probe is underway to trace Chadhar’s links with the syndicate, he added.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / firearms

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.