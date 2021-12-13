Special Cell arrests notorious criminal from U.P.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man who was absconding for two years after being involved in two murders.

The police said the “notorious criminal” had also been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by a local court and was wanted in two murder cases registered at Khyala Police Station.

The accused was identified as Taj alias Chand Miyan, officials said.

According to DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh, they got a tipoff about the movement of Taj and his whereabouts was traced to Bahraich district in U.P. Subsequently, a team was sent to the location, which arrested him from a bus stand.

The police said that in one of the cases lodged against him last year, Taj, along with his co-accused allegedly attacked two persons with baseball bats to avenge the killing of his brother.