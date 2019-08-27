Speaker seeks probe into sale of Chinese manjha

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday asked Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to order an inquiry into the sale of Chinese manjha in the Capital, which has caused multiple deaths this month.

Chief Secy tasked

“The Delhi government has banned Chinese manjha. Despite this, how is it being sold? There should be a high-level probe in this issue,” the Speaker said, adding: “I desire Chief Secretary to do a full inquiry into the issue. He should ask the police to inquire where are these manjha being sold, what fine is being imposed,” he added.

The issue was raised in the House by AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, who requested the Social Welfare Minister to give compensation to the family of a man who died after his throat was slit by a kite string.

“The incident happened when the engineer was riding a scooter,” Mr. Goyal said. The MLA said the victim’s father had died earlier and now his mother has to take care of his sisters.

“I request MLAs to give ₹5,000 or ₹10,000 from our salaries to the family,” he said, adding: “Till now, no government official has gone to meet them. It is the District Magistrate’s responsibility.”

Attacking the police, the MLA said, “This is why Delhi should have full statehood so that the police would be under the control of the State government.”

On August 15, 28-year-old Manav Sharma and his two sisters were going to their aunt’s house in Hari Nagar to celebrate rakshabandhan when the incident happened.

Manav was declared brought dead at a private hospital while his sisters sustained minor injuries.