Speaker reiterates promise of free vaccine

‘Govt. may double vaccination centres’

The Delhi government is considering doubling the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city and will fulfil its promise of providing free immunisation to the people of the Capital over the coming days, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said here on Monday.

During a visit to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Tahirpur, Mr. Goel witnessed the ongoing inoculation drive and also interacted with healthcare workers being administered their first dose of the vaccine. “The government is considering increasing the number of centres to 175. It will also fulfil its promise of providing free vaccine to all people of the Capital soon,” Mr. Goel said.

The Speaker also appealed to those registered for vaccination to arrive at their respective vaccination centres well in time and not to believe rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine.

“The number of people getting vaccinated may be low now, but these will soon increase as more and more people gain confidence in its efficiency,” he also said.

Vaccine for homeless

The Centre for Holistic Development (CHD), which works for the rights of the homeless, on Monday appealed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to include the homeless among the priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination after healthcare and front-line workers.

CHD executive director Sunil Aledia said that the homeless were among the worst-hit and most vulnerable during the ongoing pandemic and the vaccine could be delivered to them via government-owned and government-approved shelter homes and welfare institutions in Delhi.

“I witness how poor nutrition and co-morbidities associated with living on the streets affect the ability of these homeless men, women, elderly, and children to access medical facilities,” he said.