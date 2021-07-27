Delhi

‘Spas need to abide by reopening conditions’

The High Court on Monday remarked that all spa operators in the Capital have to abide by the conditions imposed laid down by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for their reopening amid the pandemic.

“...all spa operators will abide by the conditions set out in the order,” the Delhi HC said while hearing pleas to reopen spas, which have been shut since April due to the second COVID wave. The latest unlock guidelines by the DDMA have allowed spas to open from July 26 but all employees have to be fully vaccinated or undergo RT-PCR test fortnightly. In its plea, the Delhi Wellness Spa Association said the government’s decision to not open spas was arbitrary.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 2:41:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/spas-need-to-abide-by-reopening-conditions/article35551434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY