Delhi

‘Spare visually challenged of DU open book examination’

Over 70 students, teachers, research scholars and NGO activists raised concerns over the ability of visually challenged students to take part in the proposed online examinations, in a joint letter to the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor last week.

The major grievance was that they did not have accessible reading material, the letter stated. “Apart from accessing the reading through audio recordings and Braille, many of them also rely on e-text, which they could listen and read through the use of screen reading programmes,” it read.

But as things stand, such material had not been made available by teachers, with many sending handwritten notes through online cloud platforms.

The signatories highlighted that while availability of qualified volunteers to act as scribes and assist visually challenged students was often challenging in a city such as Delhi, it would be especially difficult to arrange in the rural parts of the country.

It also pointed out that many students did not have access to laptops, screen reading apps and proper Net connection.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 12:08:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/spare-visually-challenged-of-du-open-book-examination/article31674861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY