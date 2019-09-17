Spa parlours in city to be issued advisory

Spa parlours in south Delhi may soon be disallowed from carrying out “cross-gender” massage services. South Delhi Municipal Corporation officials were directed to issue an advisory in this regard, on Monday.

Leader of House, Kamaljeet Sherawat, said that many of these institutions, which carried health trade licenses from the civic body, misused such poperties, suggesting that they ran as brothels.

To put an end to this, the spa parlours will be issued an advisoy within a week, she said. The institutions will not be allowed to have “cross-gender” massuses. Those employed will have to be above 18, carry some certificate of specialisation and cutomers will have to submit registered ID cards and the common area will have to have CCTV cameras.

There are up to 297 such institutions in the SDMC’s jurisdiction, license of which will also be uploaded online to ensure transperency, Ms. Sherawat said.