Spa employee death: why no FIR, asks DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued summons to Delhi police for not registering an FIR in connection with the death of a woman employee at a city spa two months ago.

DCW said the woman, on her first day at the spa on September 4, fell ill and started vomiting after consuming a liquid. She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The spa had been sealed around nine months ago for violating guidelines, but later reopened.

“An action taken report was sought from SHO Preet Vihar on September 6, who said that an FIR has not been registered and action would be taken after post-mortem is done,” DCW in a statement said.

A notice was also issued to Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital, which had claimed that the woman’s post-mortem report was handed over to police and viscera sample had also been preserved for seeking opinion from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

However, DCW said the woman’s viscera sample has not yet been sent to FSL. The Commission has sought registration of an FIR, the reasons for not sending the viscera sample to FSL, details of officials who are responsible for negligence, as well as an action-taken report against them.