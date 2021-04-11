SP to form outfit named after Bhimrao Ambedkar

Lucknow

11 April 2021 01:15 IST

Akhilesh Yadav announces decision

In an apparent bid to widen its electoral base, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday decided to set up ‘Babasaheb Vahini’, a party-affiliated outfit after Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar’s name.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav announced the decision to form the outfit on the occasion of Dr. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, in a tweet, saying it will have units at the levels of the country, various States and their districts.

“In order to keep the thoughts and ideas of Babasaheb Ambedkar active, remove the disparity and injustice and move towards an equitable social justice, we pledge to form ‘Babasaheb Vahini’ on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar [April 14],” the SP chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

The outfit “will work in the districts, States and the country”, he added.

Two days ago, Akhilesh Yadav had urged people to observe “Dalit Diwali”, saying, “In the dark [Amavasya] period of BJP’s politics, the Constitution, which gave a new light to independent India, is in danger.” “Hence, the SP will celebrate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar as ‘Dalit Diwali’ in Uttar Pradesh, the country and abroad,” he had added.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters here and responding to a question on ‘Dalit Diwali’[, Akhilesh Yadav said, “What’s there in a name? The name can be anything – Ambedkar Diwali, ‘Samvidhan Diwali’ or ‘Samta Diwas’ are some of the names.” “Ram Manohar Lohia and Babasaheb Ambedkar had pledged to work together. And, if the SP is embracing the followers of Ambedkar, why should the BJP and Congress have problems?” Mr. Yadav said.