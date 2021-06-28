Southwest Monsoon delayed: Met

NEW DELHI

28 June 2021 01:28 IST

The arrival of the southwest Monsoon in the Capital has been delayed as it missed its normal arrival date on June 27.

The Met department has forecast that it is not to advance over the Capital over the next week and temperatures are likely to be a few notches above normal during the week.

“Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during next 6-7 days,” the IMD said in its forecast on Sunday. It added that there was going to be a period of subdued rainfall activity over the next five days with regards to the monsoon.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 38.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal for this time of the year.