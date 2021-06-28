Delhi

Southwest Monsoon delayed: Met

The arrival of the southwest Monsoon in the Capital has been delayed as it missed its normal arrival date on June 27.

The Met department has forecast that it is not to advance over the Capital over the next week and temperatures are likely to be a few notches above normal during the week.

“Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during next 6-7 days,” the IMD said in its forecast on Sunday. It added that there was going to be a period of subdued rainfall activity over the next five days with regards to the monsoon.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 38.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal for this time of the year.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2021 1:29:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/southwest-monsoon-delayed-met/article35009249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY