South MCD issues guidelines for proper sludge disposal

The civic body aims to ensure that residents reach out to registered operators instead of informal players

Residents in unauthorised colonies can now reach out to 206 registered operators on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) website, with the latter issuing guidelines to ensure proper disposal of sludge and septage generated from septic tanks on Thursday.

According to a senior SDMC official, the standard operating procedures (SOP) have been issued in compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal, in order to ensure the collection, transportation and disposal of septage from unauthorised colonies, which fall short on sewerage facilities.

He added, “There are close to 1,000 unauthorised colonies under our jurisdiction. Apart from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the urban local bodies have now been directed to monitor the desludging operators. These operators will collect and dispose of the septage at the DJB’s sewage treatment plants. ”

The civic body’s action plan aims to ensure that residents reach out to the registered operators instead of informal players. The senior official emphasised that the disposal of septage into stormwater drains, by informal players, has become a growing concern.

He added, “No cleaning of septic tanks should be carried out without informing the SDMC. We will monitor the registered agencies and maintain data regarding their execution of duties. Houses directly discharging sludge into stormwater drains should be identified and the connections should be trapped at the source.”