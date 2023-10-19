ADVERTISEMENT

South Korean national can’t enrol as advocate here: BCI

October 19, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

BCI chairman senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra argued that allowing a South Korean national to practice in India could open a floodgate

The Hindu Bureau

Judge gavel and scale in court. Library with lot of books in background istock photo for BL

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against an earlier direction by the court to process the enrolment of a South Korean national, Daeyoung Jung, as an advocate.

BCI chairman senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra argued that allowing Mr. Jung to practice in India could “open a floodgate” as it may later result in the entry of lawyers from Pakistan and Nepal into the country.

Earlier this year, a single judge Bench of the court had set aside the BCI’s refusal to accept a request by Mr. Jung to enrol himself as an advocate in the country and directed the apex bar body to process his application as per law. The court posted the case for further hearing in December.

