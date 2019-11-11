South civic body lodges 16 FIRs for violation of pollution norms

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Sunday lodged 16 FIRs for the violation of pollution control norms laid out by the National Green Tribunal, the civic body said.
SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti had recently authorised zonal officials to file FIRs against those failing to deposit the amount they have been fined for violations such as dust emissions during construction, burning of garbage and leaves and others. On Sunday, the SDMC said that it had issued up to 360 challans, imposing fines worth over ₹15 lakh.
As part of its efforts to check pollution, the SDMC also said that it carried out 1,788 inspections over dust pollution, had deployed up to 83 water tankers, 24 mechanical road sweepers and had lifted up to 388.90 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste.
