South body to procure 4 electronic sweepers

New Delhi

27 October 2021 01:59 IST

They will be used to clean narrow lanes

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday passed a proposal for the procurement of four electronic sweeping machines that will be used for cleaning bylanes. Standing committee chairman B.K. Oberoi said that the civic body plans to procure the four e-sweepers at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore.

“This is a first in the SDMC. We have 24 mechanical sweepers which are used for the cleaning of roads. The difference is that the electronic sweepers will be used to clean narrow lanes since the machines are small in size. Each sweeper will be able to collect up to five cubic metres of dust,” said Mr. Oberoi, adding that the e-sweepers will be purchased from the Central Government’s fund.

The e-sweepers will be deployed in all SDMC zones — Central, South, West and Najafgarh — and will use compressed natural gas as fuel, therefore cutting down emissions. Mr. Oberoi said that the estimated maintenance cost of the machines for a period of five years is close to ₹17 crore.

