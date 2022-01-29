South body to distribute cycles to 3,000 students

New Delhi

29 January 2022 01:23 IST

It will spend ₹97 cr. for beautifying parks

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday passed resolutions to construct the second phase of the civic body’s ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ and the ‘Bharat Darshan Park’ at an estimated cost of ₹46 crore and ₹51 crore, respectively.

The civic body also passed a resolution to provide bicycles to 5% of the grade-IV students of SDMC-run primary schools. The SDMC looks to cover 3,000 students under the scheme, for which the estimated cost stands at ₹90,00,000.

The Bharat Darshan park, which houses replicas of 21 monuments, which were made using 350 metric tonnes of waste material, will get an additional 17 replicas of monuments in 14 States and UTs – including the likes of the Sheesh Mahal of Punjab and the Nishat Bagh of Kashmir.

Besides this, the SDMC’s Standing Committee Chairman, B.K. Oberoi, said, a dinosaur park for children will also be constructed in its Waste to Wonder Park.

He added, “There will be 15 structures of various dinosaurs and this addition is aimed towards building a children-friendly park. At the Bharat Darshan Park, we aim to install replicas of monuments from the States which were left out in the first phase. Along with this, the park will also see infrastructural developments with the respect to the construction of toilets, food kiosks and other facilities.”

He added that the civic body’s decision to provide bicycles to grade-IV students at its primary schools was aimed at “motivating the kids to come to school regularly”.

He further added, “Five girls and five boys from grade-IV, across SDMC schools, will benefit under this scheme, which is an incentive for these kids to attend their classes more regularly. It also helps them in terms of transport. The distribution of cycles will start in February.”