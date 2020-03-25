South body sets rules for waste collection

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will be implementing guidelines for proper collection and disposal of waste from quarantined homes in its jurisdiction, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

To this end, Personal Protection Kits (PPEs) have been provided to concessionaires to be distributed to staff engaged in garbage collection for their safety. These include sodium hypochlorite (disinfectant) solutions, liquid hand soaps and gloves.

Apart from this, knapsack sprayers have been arranged for to spray the disinfection solution on domestic hazardous waste before its disposal.

Route plans

The SDMC will be drawing up a list of all such quarantined houses which will be provided to the concessionaire to make route plans. The list will be updated daily for smooth functioning.

One specific tipper in each zone will be deployed for collection of waste from such houses, the SDMC said.

After collection, such waste will be transported to the Waste to Energy plant in Okhla for incineration.

Train gardeners

Currently, while nurses and DBC workers with the SDMC were engaged in surveillance of passengers, who visited Delhi from abroad via door-to-door surveys, the civic body is also planning to train about 400 gardeners employed by it in this work.

They will be trained to conduct household surveys and prepare a list mentioning the number of patients suffering from COVID-19-like symptoms.