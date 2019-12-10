Delhi

South body organises children’s parliament

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday organised a children’s parliament for students from its schools at the civic centre.

Up to 60 students from the SDMC’s four zones took part in the event. They spoke about various issues, including the new education policy, Article 370, the issue of pollution and the regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the civic body said.

Senior corporation officials and leaders commended the students for their effort and awards were granted to best orators. “Such programmes help students learn about politics and government,” Comissioner, Gyanesh Bharati said.

