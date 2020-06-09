Delhi

Source of infection not known in nearly half of new cases reported in Delhi: Jain

A file photo of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arriving to attend a special session of Legislative Assembly of Delhi at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi.

As coronavirus cases continue to mount in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the source of infection is “not known” in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported.

Interacting with reporters, he also said that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.

When asked if Delhi has reached community transmission level as far as coronavirus infection is concerned, he said declaration on this is made by the Centre.

“Epidemiologically, community transmission is third stage of the infection... In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, nearly half of the cases, the source of infection is not known,” he said.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told media persons that officials from the Centre have said that there is no community transmission of coronavirus in Delhi.

The national capital recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874, authorities said.

