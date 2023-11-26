 Soumya Vishwanathan murder: four convicts awarded life sentence 

November 26, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to four men for killing TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was robbed and shot dead by the convicts while she was returning home from her office in 2008.

The court also awarded a three-year jail term to the fifth convict, who had received the items stolen from the deceased.

However, the court turned down the prosecution’s request for capital punishment for the murder convicts, saying the act does not fall in the rarest-of-rare cases category.

Each of the four convicts given life sentence was told to pay a fine of ₹1.25 lakh. The fifth convict was asked to submit ₹7.25 lakh in fine.

The court ordered that the entire amount of the fine be paid to the victim’s family.

The court also observed that it was “unfortunate” that Vishwanathan, who was a “young, dynamic and hard-working journalist”, lost her life due to the act of the convicts.

It also cited an International Labour Organization (ILO) report, according to which even as 52% of women in India want to take up formal jobs, the country’s female work participation rate over the past two decades has dropped from 32% in 2005 to 19% in 2021.

One of the reasons for the decline is that they face a higher risk of harassment, abuse and assault, it observed.

‘Treated victim as prey’

The prosecution had sought the maximum punishment for the convicts, saying they murdered the TV journalist in a cold-blooded manner, without any reason or previous enmity, to rob her for the financial gain of their organised crime syndicate.

It said the convicts had caused the victim’s death by firing upon her “while treating her as a prey” and there was no provocation on the victim’s part.

Vishwanathan, who worked at a leading English news channel, was murdered in the early hours of September 30, 2008, at Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi.

With no breakthrough during the initial months, the police, in March 2009, during the investigation into the murder of BPO employee Jigisha Ghosh, interrogated three of the accused.

One of them later confessed to having been involved in the murder of the TV journalist as well.

On October 18, the court convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) provisions for committing organised crime, resulting in the death of a person.

Ajay Sethi was convicted under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC and MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid, or knowingly facilitate organised crime and receiving proceeds of organised crime.

‘Want them to suffer’

Madhavi Vishwanathan, the mother of the victim, was present in the court when it announced the quantum of punishment.

“I cannot say I am satisfied. But this is the right message. A message has been given to society that you have to face consequences for what you do. You reap what you sow,” she said after the verdict.

“I wanted this. What I am suffering, I want them to suffer for life,” she added. During the proceedings, the court had asked Ms. Madhavi whether she had any submissions to make, to which she said, “Justice must be done.”