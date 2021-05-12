SOS calls from hospitals down

‘Government is planning to cap prices of oxygen cylinders’

Daily SOS calls for oxygen from hospitals have reduced from a high of 49 calls a day on May 4 to one call on Monday and three calls on Tuesday, said Ashish Kundra, Officer on Special Duty, Health Department.

Supply ramps up

The official said that the allocation of oxygen fixed to Delhi is 590 MT and on Sunday the city received 596 MT, 623 MT on Monday and 570 MT on Tuesday.

Mr. Kundra said that the situation has improved and from May 4 to May 11, 42% of the total supply came via rail, which made the process smoother.

He also said that the government is planning to cap prices of oxygen cylinders.

The official said that the government has also reached out to private storage facilities outside the city. He said that there is no largescale oxygen production plan in Delhi.

“Health Department is in the process of creating storage in the city too,” the official said.

He also said that challans amounting to more than ₹3 crore were issued by the government in a week related to COVID-19 norm violations.