Soon, new vehicle buyers in Delhi can receive RCs directly from auto dealers

Facility under Govt.’s ‘Faceless Services’ project to benefit 6 lakh purchasers a year

In a move that could benefit an estimated six lakh citizens annually, the Delhi Government will soon allow new vehicle purchasers to get their Registration Certificates (RCs) directly from auto dealers.

Vehicle owners will now no longer have to visit the Transport Department offices. The initiative, the Government said, is an extension of its “Faceless Services” project.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday inspected the RC printing facility at Rana Motors, Bhikaji Cama Place, and handed over the new RC to a customer. Senior officials, including Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra, were present.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon dedicate the service to Delhiites. The department had in March started a pilot project by enabling self-registration of dealers for printing RCs.

The first RC as part of the scheme was issued on March 17, following which the service was extended across the city and, by September, all self-registered dealers were empowered to print RCs.

Delhi has a total of 263 dealers who print RCs and the Transport Department has already issued 1,44,395 RCs as part of the pilot project.

New QR code-based smart card for RC has the owner’s name printed on the front while the microchip and the QR code are embedded at the back.

This enables unification in linking and validating one’s information with Vahan, the nationwide vehicle registration database, and it also has the added advantage of acting as a safety feature on the smart card.

Zonal DCs issue blank RCs with a unique hologram number to the dealers, which will prevent tampering and duplication. The data entry, verification and approval of vehicle registrations will be done at the dealer’s end, and the authorisation, login credentials, and e-sign facility will all be Aadhaar-based, the Government said.

“We’ve simplified the public service delivery in a way no other State has. This is actually an extension of the ‘Faceless Services’ project launched earlier this year, which has already been availed of by lakhs of Delhiites and is being replicated in other States,” Mr. Gahlot said.