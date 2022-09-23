Soon, masks may no longer be mandatory in Delhi

Kejriwal appeals to Delhiites to take booster dose ahead of festive season: L-G, CM attend DDMA meeting to take stock of COVID-19 situation

New Delhi Orders requiring citizens to mandatorily wear masks at public places in the Capital are likely to be withdrawn over the coming days as the city sees a steady decline in COVID-19 cases. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

Government sources said the mandatory use of masks, however, could continue to be imposed in indoor settings especially when senior citizens, children and ill persons exhibiting symptoms such as cold, cough and influenza are present.

CM bats for booster dose

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued an appeal to Delhiites to take the vaccine booster dose ahead of the festive season after taking stock of COVID-19 management at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

With the percentage of precaution doses of vaccination currently at 24%, directions have been issued that this be scaled up to at least 40%-50%.

Government sources said those who attended the meeting agreed that there was still a need to remain vigilant regarding COVID-19. “Data from sewage surveillance and genome sequencing will be analysed carefully to detect any surge or new variant,” a source said.

“However, deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals will be scaled down in a calibrated and phased manner,” the source said, adding that the Health Department had been asked to prepare a plan of action in this regard.

The COVID positivity rate in the city is currently at 1.14% with more than 99% of the dedicated 9,266 beds at city hospitals vacant.