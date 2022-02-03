Soon, homestays to come up around Sultanpur National Park

A view of the Sultanpur bird sanctuary near Gurugram.

03 February 2022 00:54 IST

Move aimed at promoting tourism and local culture, says Haryana Chief Minister

Homestays would soon be allowed in the villages around Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram to promote tourism and provide an opportunity to the visitors to catch a glimpse of rural life in Haryana.

It was announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal at World Wetlands Day programme held at Sultanpur National Park here on Wednesday. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav was also present.

Mr. Lal said many tourists come to Sultanpur and Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary in Jhajjar to spot migratory birds and plans were being made for their stay. Recently, homestay policy was made for Tikkar Tal in Morni Hills and on the same pattern homestays would be started in the villages around these two places. With this, tourists would be able to experience the local culture and catch a glimpse of rural life, said Mr. Lal.

The Chief Minister said it was imperative to strike balance between earth and water as wherever there were wetlands, birds from all over the country and the world migrated to such places. Thousands of birds migrate from other countries and regions at Sultanpur and Bhindawas lakes in Haryana, said Mr. Lal.

Every year 50,000 birds of more than 100 species reach Sultanpur. Similarly, 40,000 birds of more than 80 species come to Bhindawas every year. More than 100 home species of birds are also found in Bhindawas.

Mr. Yadav said Forest Department had on record 49 Ramsar sites in India, including Sultanpur and Bhindawas lakes of Haryana. In future, work would be done to get 75 lakes of the country registered as Ramsar sites.