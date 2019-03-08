Soon, flyers at IGI airport can head to security check with digi-tokens: CISF

Soon, flyers at Indira Gandhi International airport can directly head to security check in just 15 seconds with the help of ‘digi-tokens’, said a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official on Thursday.

According to the CISF, they will implement the facility under the initiative of ‘Digi Yatra’ within the next three months.

The e-tokens, valid for 1-3 months, allow a passenger to directly head for security checks or to the baggage drop facility after they enter the airport.

“We are in the final phase to check glitches before rolling out the facility. The initiative is being implemented by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The passenger could also use the facility through a mobile application,” said a CISF officer.

The official said to avail the service, the flyer has to register through the app and create an ID.

During registration, the flyers will have to submit their ID proofs as per requirement.

Matching details

The details will be accessed by the CISF officials to issue token numbers. Once the passengers reach the airport, a smart face recognition camera will scan their face and their information, which will then be matched with the one available with the airlines. Once the basic information like the PNR, name, phone number and ticket number matches, a token will be issued automatically.

The officer said the token will give passengers access into the terminal building. The entire process is expected to take around 10-15 seconds per passenger, the officer said.

After the facility starts, it will help to stop passengers from gaining entry with fake or edited tickets to see off their relatives.