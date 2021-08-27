Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador for Delhi government’s “Desh ke Mentor” programme: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The programme entails “adopting” one or more Delhi government school students who can be mentored by citizens who are successful in their respective fields, the CM said during a digital briefing.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador for the Delhi government’s “Desh ke Mentor” programme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in New Delhi on Friday.

The programme entails “adopting” one or more Delhi government school students who can be mentored by citizens who are successful in their respective fields, the CM said during a digital briefing.

“The Delhi government has been working on a programme revolving around the mentorship of government school students for sometime. There are many talented students who come from poor backgrounds and need guidance,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Someone wants to become a fashion designer, someone else a dancer or a singer; where do they go if they need to seek help or guidance or just want to vent their frustration? Please step forward to talk to them and guide them over the phone,” he also said.

Terming him a source of inspiration for the country, Mr. Kejriwal said Sood had accomplished tasks and assisted people in situation where many governments had failed to do so.

The Bollywood actor, Mr. Kejriwal said, would be brand ambassador for the Delhi government’s programme which sought to inspire more people to step up to mentor government school students.

“There should be an education model like in Delhi across the country. We began working in the sector, assisting children with education during the lockdown and are currently helping thousands of children,” Mr. Sood said.

“Those who belong to educated families are guided by their family members but what about those who don’t have such family members? Please step forward; you can mentor from one to ten children choose the way forward in their lives,” Sood added.