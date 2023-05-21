HamberMenu
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

May 21, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

ANI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial ‘Veer Bhumi’, in New Delhi on May 21, 2023.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial ‘Veer Bhumi’, in New Delhi on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 21 paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

