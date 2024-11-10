Man stabs mother in Delhi’s Badarpur for not ‘allowing him’ to migrate to Canada

A 50-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her son in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur after she stopped him from shifting to Canada for work, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Krishna Kant, has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered against him, they added.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when only the accused and the victim were at home, said the police, adding that after killing his mother, Kant called his father, Surjeet Singh, and asked him to come home.

“Upon reaching the first floor of the house, Surjeet Singh found his wife lying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab injuries on her body. By this time, the accused had fled the crime scene,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Mr. Singh rushed his wife to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, the DCP added.

“The deceased has two sons. While the younger son works in a bank, the accused is unemployed and a drug addict,” the officer said, adding that the accused was arrested after a search operation.

“During interrogation, Kant revealed that he wanted to migrate to Canada but his family wanted him to marry first. On the day of the murder, the argument between his mother and him flared up again and he ended up stabbing her with a knife he bought a few days ago,” he added.