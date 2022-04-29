Son shoots at mother during celebratory firing; on the run

A son allegedly shot at his 54-year-old mother during a celebratory firing in south Delhi’s Chattarpur on Thursday, the police said.

According to DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker, the police received a call about an injured lady who had sustained gunshot injuries in Chattarpur and had been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj. The doctor told the police that the woman was unconscious and unfit for a statement.

The DCP added that during the investigation, it was found that a marriage function was in progress at Matangi Bhawan, Chattarpur Mandi. The victim was part of the wedding procession that had come from Bahadurgarh.

The officers said a case has been lodged at the Mehrauli police station under IPC sections pertaining to attempt to murder and several sections of the Arms Act. The accused is currently absconding and efforts to trace him are under way, the police added.

The officers said a case has been lodged at the Mehrauli police station under IPC sections pertaining to attempt to murder and several sections of the Arms Act. The accused is currently absconding and efforts to trace him are under way, the police added.