‘Son of woman who died due to COVID-19 in Delhi stable’

The son of the 68-year-old woman from west Delhi who was the second COVID-19 casualty in the country, is being treated at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, official sources said on Sunday.

The 46-year-old man, a resident of Janakpuri, who was shifted from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital on Friday, was shifted to an isolation ward on Saturday from the ICU after his condition improved.

“He is out of the ICU and his condition is stable. He is not stuck to bed,” an official source said.

The man could not attend the funeral of his mother who was cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat under the supervision of medical staff.

He had travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and 22 and returned to India on February 23. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after a day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7.

“As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were hospitalised,” a Health Ministry official said, adding the man had to be put on oxygen support after he developed severe respiratory problems.

His mother died on March 13 at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.