The son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police was found dead inside his house in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

Enquiry revealed that the deceased had died by hanging, they said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.